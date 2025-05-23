Richard Dennis Leistner, 72, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

He was born December 14, 1952, in Huntingburg to Alva and Joan (Balsmeyer) Leistner. He married Charlene Begle on October 11, 1980, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Richard was retired from Masterbrand in Huntingburg. He was preceded in death by his father, Alva Leistner who passed on October 20, 1997; his mother, Joan Leistner who passed on September 27, 2024; and a sister, Kay Hartke.

Richard is survived by his wife, Charlene Leistner; one son, Nathan (Mahaley) Leistner; two brothers, Ron (Carol) Leistner and Randy (Bobbie) Leistner; three sisters, Karen (Mark) Lubbehusen, Connie Overbey and Susie (Rich) Peter; and two grandchildren, Bentley and Harmony Leistner.

Memorial Services for Richard Leistner will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service on Tuesday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com