Stanley Richard Kepley III, age 36, of Huntingburg, formerly of Rockport, passed away at his residence on May 22, 2025.

Born on April 23, 1989, in Des Moines, Iowa, Stanley was the son of Stanley Jr. and Dana (Cameron) Kepley. He married Pamela Kelley on November 2, 2019, in Selvin. A graduate of South Spencer High School, Stanley was a devoted sports fan who especially enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons watching football. He had a passion for good food—particularly a well-cooked steak—and cherished time spent with his family, especially his beloved wife and children.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Kepley of Huntingburg; his two children, Bailey and Koda Kepley; his parents, Stanley Jr. and Dana Kepley of Rockport; his sister, Chris Rieke of Owensboro; and his grandfather, Gerald Cameron of Owensboro.

Funeral services for Stanley Richard Kepley III will be held at 5:00 p.m. E.D.T., on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Holland United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Higdon officiating.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, at the church prior to the service. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses. Online condolences may be shared at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.