John H. Olsen, age 60, of Santa Claus, passed away at 9:45 a.m., on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 23, 1965, in California, to John H. and Patricia (Hopkins) Olsen. John worked as an automotive mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his companion, Susie Lude; two children, Sandy Ball and John Flamion; and two siblings, Mary York and Robert Olsen.

No services will be held at this time. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.