The Jasper Police Department is celebrating a significant achievement for one of its newest officers. Officer Priddy officially graduated from the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, May 23rd, marking a key milestone in his path to becoming a full-time officer.

With the academy now behind him, Officer Priddy will enter the next phase of his training: a minimum of 14 weeks of field instruction, where he will work alongside experienced officers to gain real-world experience. This field training is an essential part of preparing officers to serve the community effectively and safely.