The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a major milestone for one of its deputies. Deputy Lechner officially graduated from the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, completing a key step in his training as a law enforcement officer.

The academy provides comprehensive instruction on state laws, policing procedures, and public safety skills, and marks an essential foundation for all new officers. With his graduation complete, Deputy Lechner now enters the field training phase, where he will work under the supervision of experienced deputies to gain real-world experience on the road.

The Sheriff’s Office extended its congratulations to Deputy Lechner, commending his dedication and hard work throughout the academy.