In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Steve Lynch and Diana O’Keefe with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana to share a special surprise announcement, as well as discuss their flight that took place on May 3rd of this month, the upcoming October 25th Flight and its significance, what it takes to make Honor Flight happen year-after-year, and why donations are so important to making this program happen.

Learn more about Honor Flight, or register a veteran in your life today: https://honorflightsi.org/

https://youtu.be/KukYv7evihM

