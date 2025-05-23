Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Kaitlynn McFarland. McFarland is a patient care technician in Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. She is described as always having a positive attitude and lends a hand whenever needed. She goes above and beyond her duties with a smile. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have McFarland as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Memorial Hospital is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital. This team includes not only the nurses, but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day. The nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff. The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.