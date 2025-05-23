William R. “Sonny” Cline Jr, age 77 of Haysville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Serenity Springs Senior Living Center in Jasper, Indiana.

William was born in Washington, Indiana on August 13, 1947 to William Sr. and Gladys Cline. He married Natlaja Pozdnakova on March 1, 2003 in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He retired from NSWC Crane after 52 years of service.

Sonny was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He was a Freemason and Shriner and a member of the Jasper Line Lodge 743.

He enjoyed playing baseball, playing musical instruments, and enjoyed contributing to his community and spending time with friends

Surviving is his wife, Natalja Cline of Haysville, one son, and brothers and sisters.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A funeral service for William R. “Sonny” Cline Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery in Haysville.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana and from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. by the Jasper Line Lodge 743.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or a favorite charity.

