With Memorial Day just around the corner, #1 rated photo book brand Mixbook decided to survey Americans and see which landmarks stir the deepest sense of patriotism.

To find out, Mixbook polled 3,021 Americans across all 50 states, asking the question of which U.S. landmark makes you feel most proud to be American.

Among the named locations, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City placed 18th for its representation of the values of perseverance, education, and personal development, especially to many Hoosiers.

This memorial site in southern Indiana marks the location where Abraham Lincoln spent his formative years. The preserved cabin site and visitor center provide information about Lincoln’s early life.

Two other Indiana locations were also named on the list, with the Indiana War Memorial Plaza in Indianapolis, taking the 98th spot, and the Levi and Catharine Coffin State Historic Site in Fountain City, placing 114th.