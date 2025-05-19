Kimball International has announced new additions to its portfolio, expanding its lounge furniture selections and maximizing productivity.

Fringe 3.0 is a new collection of lounge seating with a streamlined silhouette and tailored style. Designed with clean lines, angular details, and straight arms, it is a perfect solution for spaces with a smaller footprint.

The series includes nook models that feature a tablet arm or cubby to create additional workspace or storage. It offers a variety of arm heights and a one-and-a-half seat width. All models are sized to fit in National’s Kolo

Pods, and are the perfect solution for welcoming lobbies, focus areas, and guest spaces as well.

Developed to offer a choice for privacy in open settings, Kolo Pods are an ideal solution for working, learning, and healing spaces. Available in five sizes and an ADA-compliant model, the Kolo Pod makes it easy to find the right solution for any environment.

Enhanced to offer thoughtfully designed surfaces and media support, new seating options, and smart accessories, Kolo Pods are well equipped to host collaboration, provide privacy, and promote productivity.

The portfolio now includes a collaborative credenza that easily adds a worksurface, pivoting tablets, power, and media support to Kolo 2, Kolo 4, and Kolo 6 pods. In addition, an occupancy light and locking privacy handle have been added to the collection.

To support technology and foster collaboration in any environment, Kimball has introduced the new Thesis Power Unit, a portable battery solution that makes it easy to keep devices charged and connected.

Thesis is a lightweight and compact wireless charging device that provides power through three USB-C ports and one USB-A port per battery.

As a part of their Perks collection, Thesis is available in black or white to coordinate with any environment.

To learn more about these additions to Kimball International’s portfolio, visit kimballinternational.com/home.