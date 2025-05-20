Floyd Ivo Englert, 87, passed away Sunday, May 18, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was a resident of Scenic Hills in Ferdinand since 2021.

Floyd was born on Oct 10, 1937, in Jasper.

Floyd spent most of his life as a woodworker. He was employed by Jasper Desk as well as other factories in the area.

He loved anything outdoors, fishing, hiking, hunting, and just enjoying nature.

He is survived by one brother, Sylvan (Rosie)Englert, one son, Kenny (Julie)Englert of Ferdinand, and a daughter Pamela (Patrick Mundy)Englert of Ferdinand. Five Grandchildren Greg(Aela Korte)Adam’s of Metropolis Illinois. Rachel(Tyler Huff)Workman of Birdseye. Andrew(Maddison)Englert of Huntingburg. Jessica(Bryan Rosario) Englert Brownsburg. Brieanna(Zack Ellerman) Englert Vincennes and Six Great Grandchildren. Hailey,Lyla, Colson, Zane, Bryce and Noah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Jean Englert, and a son, Randy Keith Englert. And one Grandchild. Jaydan Englert His parents. One brother, Hilliard Englert, and one sister, Romona Lindauer. A private memorial will be held at a later date.