Therese Kathleen Paulin, 90, of Siberia, passed away on, Sunday May 18th at her home surrounded by family.

Therese was born on May 18, 1934 in Ferdinand to Joseph and Frances (Hedinger) Messmer. She married Earl Paulin on July 30, 1955 in St. Ferdinand Church. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2017.

Therese was a member of St. Martin of Tours Church in Siberia. She belonged to St. Meinrad American Legion Auxiliary. Therese enjoyed crocheting, sewing and loved being with her grandkids.

Therese is survived by sons, Greg (Mickie) Paulin and Tony (Ruth) Paulin both of Ferdinand, Jeff Paulin of Siberia; daughters, Brenda (Glen) Schuetter of Birdseye, Cheryl (Tim) Sherman of Siberia and Patty Reckelhoff of Celestine; grandkids, Rodney, Travis, Nick, Jake and Jarret Paulin, Neal Hempfling and Jamie Amadi, Angie Evitts, Sarah Veatch, April Allen, Chase, Haley and Blake Reckelhoff; twenty great-grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Mary Carol O.S.B of Beach Grove and Carol Stedtfeld of Mount Vernon; brother in-law, Richard (Norida) Paulin of Bristow.

Therese was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; son, Patrick in Infancy; grandsons, Eric and Steven Hempfling; sisters, Jean Heffner, Clara Boeckman, Sr. Mary Gerald Messmer O.S.B, Dorothy Helming, Mary Ann Corley and Roberta Weyer; brothers, Pete and Gerald Messmer and Joseph and Thomas Messmer in infancy.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM CT in St. Martin of Tours Church in Siberia with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Wednesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3-7:00 PM CT and again on Thursday morning from 7-9:30 AM CT.

