Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Mallory Hunt, ASN, RN! Hunt is a registered nurse on Memorial Hospital’s Medical Unit. She is described as a dedicated, hard-working nurse who consistently demonstrates a positive attitude and a deep commitment to her patients and colleagues. In addition to providing excellent clinical care, she fosters a sense of hope and comfort for her patients and their families. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Hunt as part of our team. For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Human Resources at 812-996-6267.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.