The Jasper Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, will host a public health screening on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 5:45 to 9:00 a.m. at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Open to anyone who lives or works in the Jasper area, the screening costs $45 and is available to adults 18 and older. The comprehensive screening includes checks for height, weight, body mass index, waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol (total, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides), blood glucose, and a full chemistry panel. A 12-hour fast is required, although participants may continue drinking water and taking prescribed medications.

The entire process takes about 15 minutes, and pre-registration is required.

Optional services include take-home colon cancer screening kits for $9 and PSA testing for men age 50 and older or those at higher risk for prostate cancer, available for $22.

To register, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” then select Jasper Chamber Health Screening. Registration is also available by phone at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.