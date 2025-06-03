The annual Paul Klem Memorial Fishing Derby is set to take place this Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Jasper Outdoor Recreation. Hosted by the Dubois County Sportsmen’s Club, the event is open to the public and welcomes kids 17 and younger.

The derby runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with awards given for the biggest fish and the most fish caught. Drawings for donated prizes will also be held, and lunch will be provided during the awards ceremony.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole and bait. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by a rules meeting at 8:30. Fishing takes place from 9:00 to 11:00, with lunch and awards from 11:00 to 12:00.

The event is sponsored by the Dubois County Sportsmen’s Club, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and the Huntingburg Conservation Club. For questions, contact Shawn at 812-309-0835 or Dan at 812-639-3300.

More information about the club is available at duboiscountysportsmen.com.