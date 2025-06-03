A Silver Alert issued Monday evening for a missing 19-year-old in Perry County was resolved Tuesday afternoon when the teen was found alive and well.

Authorities say the teen, who has special needs, was located around 1:20 p.m., approximately four miles from where he was last seen.

The search took place near Adyeville Road in the area surrounding Anderson Woods Summer Camp. Multiple search teams, K9 units, and aerial drones were deployed as part of the effort to locate him.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the successful outcome and thanked all those who assisted in the search.