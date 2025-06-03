Vincennes University President Dr. Chuck Johnson recently announced key leadership changes that will guide VU through a period of strategic transition, including new Financial Services and Instructional Services appointments that will be effective July 1st.

After 36 years of exceptional service to VU, Vice President of Financial Services and Chief Financial Officer Tim Eaton will retire at the end of June.

A cornerstone of the University’s financial leadership since 1989, Eaton has advanced through many key roles since beginning as a Staff Accountant. His leadership has been instrumental in securing critical state funding, including biennial capital and operating budget requests, and ensuring long-term financial health. A graduate of Indiana University with an MBA from Ball State, Eaton’s legacy will continue to influence the institution long after his retirement.

Following Eaton’s retirement, Conya Wampler will be appointed Vice President of Financial Services and Chief Financial Officer. Currently, the Assistant Vice President of Financial Services and Controller, Wampler, will lead strategic financial planning and operations, helping ensure VU’s continued fiscal strength and sustainability.

Travis Linneweber, currently VU’s Budget Director, will transition into the role of Assistant Vice President of Financial Services. His experience and dedication will further enhance the University’s financial management and operational effectiveness.

In another key transition, Provost, Senior Vice President of Instructional Services, and Dean of Faculty Dr. Laura Treanor has been named the next President of Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Virginia.

Treanor, who joined VU in 2018, has worked diligently to advance student success, academic excellence, and innovative programming. Her commitment to faculty development has been especially transformative, as seen in redesigning professional development weeks, launching Leadership Lunch and Learn sessions, creating the Trailblazer Teaching Academy, and leading the American Council on Education Women’s Network Indiana.

Jaci Lederman will serve as Interim Provost/Vice President for Instructional Services/Dean of Faculty to ensure seamless leadership during this transition.

Currently serving as VU’s Executive Director of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Lederman is a former professor and department chair with over 25 years of IT industry leadership. She will pause her day-to-day responsibilities as Executive Director and CIO within the VUIT Department while continuing to serve as a strategic resource. Current directors in the IT Department will report directly to Johnson in her absence.