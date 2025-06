The Jasper Street Department, in coordination with contractor Calcar Paving, will conduct asphalt milling on Wednesday, June 4, on two local streets: Giesler Road, just south of 3rd Avenue, and Sherri Lane, located off 2nd Avenue.

While both roads will remain accessible to local traffic, motorists are advised to expect possible delays during the work.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if necessary.