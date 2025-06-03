The Huntingburg Farmers Market is set to open for the summer season on Saturday, June 7. The market will run every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m., offering residents and visitors the chance to shop fresh, locally grown produce and handmade goods.

Organizers are encouraging the community to support local growers and artisans by visiting the market each week. In addition to a wide variety of vendors, the market will feature different activities throughout the season. Weekly updates will be shared via social media, so attendees are encouraged to follow along for the latest news.

The Huntingburg Farmers Market emphasizes the importance of community connection, fresh food, and local support. It’s a place where neighbors can come together, enjoy seasonal offerings, and celebrate the value of locally made products.

For more information and updates, follow Huntingburg Farmers Market on Facebook and Destination Huntingburg on Instagram.