Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is excited to welcome Tori Hemmerlein as a Marketing Intern for the summer.

Springs Valley’s Internship Program offers career connections, mentorship, and networking opportunities within the bank and the broader banking industry. The program is designed to attract local talent and identify potential future employees for Springs Valley.

Tori is a graduate of Jasper High School’s Class of 2025 and plans to attend Purdue University this fall to study business. She has been actively involved in her community, coaching with Girls on the Run for the past three years and helping coach the U13 Girls Cutters travel soccer team. Tori also volunteers at Vacation Bible School, is a member of Key Club and Bosco Youth Ministry, and is a ten-year 4-H member with the Holy Family Young Hopefuls. Additionally, she currently holds the title of Ireland’s Miss Shamrock.

She is the daughter of Sandra and Jason Hemmerlein. In her free time, Tori enjoys staying active and being outdoors, including running, boating, soccer, waterskiing, and wakeboarding.

“Having grown up with Springs Valley Bank & Trust, I’m both thrilled and honored to now have the opportunity to work alongside the talented marketing team at Springs Valley,” said Tori.

“We’re excited to have Tori join us as a marketing intern this summer,” added Brittany Scherzer, Marketing Manager. “Her enthusiasm and eagerness to learn align perfectly with our team’s dynamic, and we look forward to supporting her growth.”