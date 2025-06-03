Indiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is right around the corner. On Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, 2025, Hoosier residents can fish in any of Indiana’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. Kids 17 and under can always fish for free.

The statewide event offers a great chance for beginners to try fishing and for families and friends to enjoy the outdoors together. Many public sites will be hosting special events such as fishing derbies, workshops, and giveaways.

Those with a license are encouraged to introduce someone new to the sport. To find a Free Fishing Weekend event near you, visit https://ow.ly/70Bu50VXkmo, or locate a public fishing spot at on.IN.gov/where2fish.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will also host a final Free Fishing Day later this year on September 27.