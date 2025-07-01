Independence Day weekend is set to light up the skies across Dubois County and neighboring areas, with a lineup of fireworks shows planned to celebrate America’s birthday in style. Communities are preparing for festivities ranging from small-town gatherings to large regional displays, giving residents plenty of options to mark the holiday.

The celebrations kick off Thursday, July 3, when West Boggs Park in Loogootee hosts its annual Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show at dark. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the park’s amenities and secure a good viewing spot before the sky lights up in patriotic color.

Also on Thursday evening, the Odon Christian Church will present its annual “Red White Boom!” fireworks display after dark, drawing families from Odon and surrounding areas to enjoy the tradition that locals fondly call the Odon Fireworks.

On Friday, July 4, celebrations continue with the Linton Freedom Festival Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Spectators can view the display from Humphreys Park or the Linton Baseball and Softball complex, which both provide clear sightlines to enjoy the show. Washington will host its “Fireworks Over The Lake” event at Eastside Park beginning at 10:00 p.m., offering a classic lakeside fireworks experience.

Bloomfield’s fireworks will launch at dusk on Friday at the Bloomfield Baseball Field next to the town park, while in Odon, festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Simon J Graber Community Building on East 875 North, with fireworks lighting up the sky at 10:00 p.m.

The holiday weekend will wrap up with shows on Saturday, July 5. Jasonville plans its fireworks at dusk at Hannah Field, and Sullivan County Park & Lake will hold its Fireworks Over The Lake Spectacular at dusk as well, bringing a final burst of patriotic celebration to the region.

With a bunch of Independence Day weekend events happening around Dubois County and its neighbors, residents and visitors alike have ample opportunities to gather with family and friends to celebrate freedom under the summer night sky.