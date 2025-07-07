The Leavenworth Volunteer Fire Department has announced the addition of a major piece of firefighting equipment to its fleet: a 95-foot aerial ladder truck, designated Tower 17. The new apparatus is expected to significantly enhance the department’s ability to respond to fires and emergencies not only within the town limits, but throughout Crawford County.

The ladder truck, commonly used in urban and industrial firefighting operations, provides elevated access for firefighters battling blazes in multi-story buildings and hard-to-reach areas. While Leavenworth is a small Ohio River town with a population under 300, its fire department also covers several miles of rural and commercial property, including businesses located along State Road 62 and near the I-64 corridor. The addition of Tower 17 will be particularly valuable in those areas, where older or larger commercial buildings could present vertical firefighting challenges.

The truck will also be available for mutual aid responses across the county, potentially assisting departments in nearby towns such as English, Marengo, and Milltown. This kind of regional cooperation is common in rural Indiana, where volunteer departments often rely on each other’s specialized equipment during structure fires, rescues, or storm-related emergencies.

Fire department officials expressed appreciation to everyone involved in securing the truck, though details regarding funding or acquisition methods were not immediately disclosed. Often, such purchases are made possible through a combination of grants, municipal funding, and community fundraising efforts.

The arrival of Tower 17 reflects a growing emphasis on modernizing equipment and improving response capabilities for small-town departments across Indiana. As communities face evolving fire risks from both natural and structural sources, tools like high-reach ladder trucks play an increasingly important role in protecting lives and property.