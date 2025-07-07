A domestic disturbance call in West Baden took a chaotic turn Friday evening, resulting in the arrest of a 37-year-old man on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to authorities, Indiana State Police Trooper Noah Ewing and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence in West Baden Springs on July 4. Before law enforcement arrived, the suspect, later identified as Brandan S. Creeden, had reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

While en route to the residence, sheriff’s deputies discovered a crashed vehicle believed to have been driven by Creeden. Investigators say Creeden had left the crash site and returned to the residence before officers arrived. He was evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

Law enforcement noted signs of impairment during their interaction with Creeden, prompting Trooper Ewing to transport him to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for medical clearance and a chemical test.

Following the evaluation, Creeden was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVWI), a Class A misdemeanor.