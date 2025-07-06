The Jasper-Pfaffenweiler Sister Cities Partnership will soon be recognizing Mary Jo Meuser for her contributions to the alliance.

With 2025 marking the 40th Anniversary of the Sister Cities Partnership, they acknowledged one of its significant achievements was the creation of their annual High School Student Exchange with students from Jasper, Indiana USA and Pfaffenweiler, Germany.

The exchange program, which typically lasts for four weeks, pairs students with host families for a deeper cultural experience.

Mary Jo Meuser (1943-2012) was the first full-time German teacher at Jasper High School (teaching from 1974-1999) and was instrumental in strengthening the German Heritage of Dubois County throughout her career.

With the full support of Sister Cities of Jasper and by counting on her profound passion for education, Frau Meuser created the Exchange Program with the Staufen High School (Gynasium) near Pfaffenweiler in 1985.

Through her vision and organizational skills, hundreds of Dubois County and Pfaffenweiler-area students and host families have participated in the program so far now numbering over 500.

Her enormous contribution to continuously renew the connections between Pfaffenweiler and the Jasper Community that have carried on since her passing in 2012 will be celebrated in a special new memorial.

A grand opening and dedication of a memorial to Frau Meuser will be unveiled at the Dubois County Museum on Thursday, July 31 at approximately 10:15 AM in the Sister City display area as you enter the log house area at the museum.

Special banners will be displayed and include a biography of Mrs. Meuser’s education, work experience and family, and Mrs. Meuser’s role and passion in the early days of the Partnership committee and establishing Jasper Sister Cities.

More information will be presented on the history and creation of the Student Exchange with Staufen and Poesssneck by others presently involved in the program.

In addition, special guests from Pfaffenweiler will be attending and food and refreshments will be provided.

The public is invited to attend, and former students and host families of the exchange program are especially encouraged to be on hand. Past participants are asked to share any group photos and items from the exchange.