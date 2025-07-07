As floodwaters recede in parts of Texas following a weekend of historic and deadly rainfall, the American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to families left devastated by the natural disaster. At least 18 lives have been confirmed lost in the flooding, which inundated communities across central and eastern Texas, leaving homes destroyed, infrastructure crippled, and thousands displaced.

Relentless downpours triggered flash flooding and river overflows that overwhelmed roadways and low-lying neighborhoods. Cities like Houston, Austin, and smaller rural areas bore the brunt of the storm’s fury, prompting hundreds of swift-water rescues and widespread power outages. Texas emergency management officials declared multiple disaster zones, and the National Guard was activated to assist in response efforts.

The American Red Cross quickly mobilized teams on the ground, coordinating with local and state emergency agencies to open shelters for displaced residents. These shelters are not only providing food, water, and hygiene supplies but also critical services like financial aid and emotional support. Two family reunification centers have been established to help reconnect separated loved ones—a major concern in chaotic evacuations and flood rescues.

Disaster mental health counselors are also deployed, offering comfort and guidance to those traumatized by the destruction and loss. For people emotionally affected—even those far from the disaster—the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has activated a disaster distress helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or by text via 988.

For Hoosiers in Indiana who feel compelled to help, the Red Cross says the most effective way to support ongoing relief efforts is through general donations to the organization’s disaster response fund. While the Red Cross currently has the supplies and staffing needed for this particular incident, broader support ensures the organization is ready for future emergencies—including those here in the Midwest.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Red Cross’s overall mission can visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Indiana residents are also encouraged to consider becoming volunteers, donating blood, or supporting mental health and family outreach programs that often get activated during times of national crisis.

As Texas begins the long process of recovery, communities across the country—including in southern Indiana—are standing in solidarity with those affected by the floods, proving that compassion has no geographic boundaries.