The Ferdinand Kiwanis Club is continuing its mission to support local students and schools. During a recent meeting, Kiwanis President Bobbi Woebkenberg presented multiple donations to Southeast Dubois School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jamie Pund.

The contributions included a $1,000 check for the iRead Summer Remediation program, aimed at helping young readers build critical literacy skills during the summer months. Additionally, Ferdinand Elementary, Pine Ridge Elementary, and Cedar Crest Intermediate each received $500 donations to use at their discretion to enhance student learning experiences.

The club says these donations were made possible thanks to community support of their American Flag Program. The program involves 233 participants, including individuals, families, and businesses, who sponsor American flags displayed throughout the community on patriotic holidays. The proceeds help fund various Kiwanis projects focused on youth.

With the motto “Serving the children of the world,” the Ferdinand Kiwanis Club continues to invest in local education initiatives to benefit students across the Southeast Dubois School District.

More information about the club’s projects and programs can be found on the Ferdinand Kiwanis Facebook page.