Jasper Arts will soon present the work of Evansville installation artist, Kevin Titzer, from July 3rd to September 21st, 2025, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

His solo installation exhibition titled ‘From Pillar To Post’ features a variety of objects found throughout Dubois County assembled into a breathtaking larger than life gallery creation.

Kevin Titzer is an Evansville born artist who works with reclaimed and recycled materials, with sculptures ranging from tabletop figures to room sized installations. He often incorporates open ended stories and narratives into his art to give the viewer the opportunity to insert their own interpretations. Kevin has exhibited his work across the US as well as Canada, Thailand, Norway, Japan, and UK.

Titzer will visit the exhibit for a Gallery Talk at The First Thursday Reception on Thursday, July 3rd from 5 to 7 PM. This event is free and open to the public and the Gallery Talk will take place at 5:30 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome to visit. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call 812-482-3070.