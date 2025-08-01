Triple Tex will begin construction on 1st Street in Huntingburg on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The project will close 1st Street from Cherry Street to Washington Street until further notice.

During the closure, on-street parking will not be permitted until work is completed. Residents will have evening access to their homes unless otherwise notified. All other traffic will need to use alternate routes around the construction zone.

City officials plan to provide updates through Facebook and local news outlets as the project advances to other sections of 1st Street.

For more information, residents may contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211 or reach out to Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.