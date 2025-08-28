The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 261 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Monday, September 8, crews will close State Road 261 near Boonville. This closure will occur between Barker Road and County Road 350 West.

This road closure will allow for a pipe replacement project. Work is expected to take two days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 61 to State Road 66. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.