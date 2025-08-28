The annual Saint Meinrad Dolle Lecture on Church Art and Architecture set for Thursday, September 11, at 7 PM Central Time will have Fr. Tony Hollowell and artist Nick Ring will present the topic “Renewing Sacred Art and Synodality at Saint Paul Catholic Church.”

The lecture taking place in the Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology St. Bede Theater will focus on the collaborative decision-making process for renovating the interior of Saint Paul Catholic Church in Tell City, IN, as well the artistic principles undergirding these decisions. Special emphasis will be given to the renovated altar because it was the primary object to be renovated.

Fr. Tony Hollowell is the pastor at Saint Paul and Saint Mark Catholic Churches in Tell City, dean of the Tell City Deanery, and associate vocations director for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. He studied pre-theology at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology from 2010-2012, was ordained a priest in 2016, and completed his doctorate in moral theology in 2019.

Nick Ring is an award-winning artist whose diverse body of work spans sculpture, painting, drawing, and furniture design. Since 1991, Nick has created significant works for public, institutional, private, and sacred spaces. Notably, his liturgical art includes the holy water font and ambo for Saint Meinrad’s Archabbey Church. Deeply rooted in the western classical tradition, his work reflects a profound commitment to craftsmanship, symbolism, and spiritual resonance.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking will be available behind St. Bede Hall as well as in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at (812) 357-6501.

The Peter and Viola Dolle Lecture on Church Art and Architecture was established by Saint Meinrad alumnus Adam Dolle to commemorate the lives of his parents. They spent 48 years together until Peter’s death in 1982. Peter was a master builder, while Viola embodied a spontaneous spirit that is the life of art.