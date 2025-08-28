Bruce Fleck, 48, of Ferdinand, passed away on Tuesday, August 26th at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

Bruce was born on September 10, 1976 in Jasper to Gilbert and Sylvia (Hopf) Fleck. He married Audrey Reckelhoff on June 2, 2001 in St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Bruce worked for Kimball International as a Manufacturing Warehouse Manager. Bruce was a 1995 graduate of Forest Park. He would go on to graduate from DePaul University where he was a member of the baseball team. He loved coaching youth sports. Bruce coached Ferdinand Little League, Spikes Baseball and AAU Basketball.

He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Forest Park Letterman’s Club and a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Audrey of Ferdinand; daughter, Grace Fleck and two sons, Grant and Reid Fleck all of Ferdinand; parents, Gilbert and Sylvia Fleck of Ferdinand; brother, Brad (Sara) Fleck of Huntingburg; nieces, Loren and Hannah Fleck both of Huntingburg.

Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, Ryan Fleck.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 30th at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Friday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM and on Saturday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home.

