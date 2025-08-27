Kurt Gutgsell talks with Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, about the Week 1 performance, and what he hopes to work on with the Rangers team for Week 2 when they take on the Perry Central Commodores.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
