In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Deidra Church and Manda Combs, from the Rotary Club of Dubois County, to discuss the upcoming 2025 Athena Leadership Awards Banquet, taking place at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025.

This year’s ATHENA Leadership Award finalists are: Megan Durlauf, Diana Fischer, Clara Fromme, Laura Grammer, and Tara Rasche.

The evening will also feature keynote speaker Lilly King, Olympic gold medalist and 18-time World Champion swimmer.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com

https://youtu.be/zfs53DQRrq0