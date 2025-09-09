The Huntingburg City Council met earlier tonight to discuss the proposed fitness court resolution and fitness grant, to which the council approved both items.

Mayor Neil Elkins announced his proclamation for September 15th to October 15th, 2025 to be Hispanic Heritage Month for the City of Huntingburg. And the consideration for adjusting the speed limit on County Road 400 West was approved. The speed limit will go from 40 mph, down to 30 mph, effective immediately.

Also considered was the amendment to the zoning map for the CHRK rentals project, which was approved, and the Huntingburg Fire Department automatic aid proposal was presented to the Council by Huntingburg Fire Chief Don Heim.

Permission was also granted to utilize restricted opioid funds by the Fire Department for the purchase of Lucas Devices. This will come back for a public hearing at a later date.

Consideration for the inter-local agreement to study the relinquishment impact of existing US-231 was once again approached. After discussion, the Council approved to enter into agreement with the City of Jasper to conduct this study, dependent on the City of Jasper’s upcoming vote on the matter.

Indiana Senator Daryl Schmitt also presented to the Huntingburg City Council, sharing his progress in office over the past year.

The Huntingburg City Council meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, beginning at 5:30PM EST in the Huntingburg City Hall Council Chambers.

18 WJTS-TV will broadcast this week’s Huntingburg City Council on Sunday morning, 9/14, starting at 8:00AM EST. It will also be available on-demand on YouTube at the end of the week. Subscribe now: https://www.youtube.com/18wjts