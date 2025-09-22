The Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge are planning a guided hike on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at 9 AM.

This moderate one hour hike starting at Maxey Marsh Trailhead will educate walkers on the bottomland forest in southern Indiana and how its not found anywhere else in the world.

Afterward, participants can also join an additional hike to a tree planting from 10 to 11 AM.

Those attending either event are recommended to bring bug spray and come prepared for weather conditions.