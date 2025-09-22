Betty Anita Maddox, age 79, of Santa Claus, passed away at 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born June 2, 1946, in Evansville, to Thadeus Wright and Juanita (Poag) Schmittler, and was married to Maitland Maddox III. Betty loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as spending time with Isabel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maitland Maddox III; and three siblings, Nola Parker, Tom Wright, and Linda Thompson.

Betty is survived by five children, David (Cheryl), James (Denice), Mary Beth, Scott (Noelia), and Keith (Ashley); three siblings, Bill, Edward, and Nancy; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life for Betty Anita Maddox will be held at a later date. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at raineyfuneralhome.com.