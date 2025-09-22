As fall officially begins, the American Red Cross is urging the public to make lifesaving blood or platelet donations to help keep the blood supply strong. Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now.

To encourage donation, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from September 22nd through October 19th, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

In the local area, upcoming blood donation opportunities from October 1st-15th, 2025 include:

Daviess County

Montgomery 10/3/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Zion Amish Mennonite Church, 6233 North 900 East



Washington 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1808 E National Hwy 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Daviss County YMCA, 405 NE 3rd St



Dubois County

Ferdinand 10/13/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 425 South Main Street



Huntingburg 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntingburg Event Center, 110 East 14th Street



Jasper 10/6/2025: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Jasper High School, 1600 St Charles St 10/7/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Avenue 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton Street



Gibson County

Haubstadt 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 12300 S 50 W



Martin County

Loogootee 10/2/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loogootee Methodist Church, 208 W. Main Street



Shoals 10/1/2025: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shoals Christian Church, 602 N. Main Street



Perry County

Leopold 10/14/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Perry Central High School, 18677 Old State Rd 37



Spencer County

Saint Meinrad 10/1/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Meinrad School of Theology, 200 Hill Drive



Santa Claus 10/10/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Claus Christian Church, 351 N Holiday Blvd



Warrick County

Newburgh 10/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Avenue



To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or by use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.