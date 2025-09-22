As fall officially begins, the American Red Cross is urging the public to make lifesaving blood or platelet donations to help keep the blood supply strong. Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now.
To encourage donation, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from September 22nd through October 19th, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.
In the local area, upcoming blood donation opportunities from October 1st-15th, 2025 include:
Daviess County
- Montgomery
- 10/3/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Zion Amish Mennonite Church, 6233 North 900 East
- Washington
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1808 E National Hwy
- 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Daviss County YMCA, 405 NE 3rd St
Dubois County
- Ferdinand
- 10/13/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 425 South Main Street
- Huntingburg
- 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntingburg Event Center, 110 East 14th Street
- Jasper
- 10/6/2025: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Jasper High School, 1600 St Charles St
- 10/7/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Avenue
- 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton Street
Gibson County
- Haubstadt
- 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 12300 S 50 W
Martin County
- Loogootee
- 10/2/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loogootee Methodist Church, 208 W. Main Street
- Shoals
- 10/1/2025: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shoals Christian Church, 602 N. Main Street
Perry County
- Leopold
- 10/14/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Perry Central High School, 18677 Old State Rd 37
Spencer County
- Saint Meinrad
- 10/1/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Meinrad School of Theology, 200 Hill Drive
- Santa Claus
- 10/10/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Claus Christian Church, 351 N Holiday Blvd
Warrick County
- Newburgh
- 10/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Avenue
To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or by use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
