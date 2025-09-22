The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed that mosquito samples collected in Martin County have tested positive for West Nile virus. The discovery serves as a reminder for residents to take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, which also include Eastern equine encephalitis and La Crosse virus.

State and local health officials advise Hoosiers to protect themselves by using EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone, following label instructions. Wearing long sleeves and pants, particularly between dusk and dawn when Culex mosquitoes are most active, can further lower the chance of exposure. Treating clothing and gear with permethrin products is also recommended, though these products should not be applied directly to skin.

Property owners can help limit mosquito populations by maintaining their surroundings. Recommended actions include installing and repairing window and door screens, eliminating standing water in items like buckets, birdbaths, tires, and flowerpot saucers, and keeping lawns and gutters well maintained. Regularly flushing or covering water containers and servicing septic systems can also help reduce breeding sites.

While most people infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms or only mild, flu-like illness, the disease can sometimes lead to serious complications such as inflammation of the brain or spinal cord, muscle paralysis, or death. Individuals over 60 and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness. Anyone experiencing potential symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.

More information, including statewide mosquito activity updates, is available on the Indiana Mosquito-Borne Activity Dashboard at in.gov.