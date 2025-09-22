Joe L. Jones, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with his wife by his side at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick, Indiana.

Joe was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 1949, to Lynn and Dorothy (Ruch) Jones. He married Janice Spraggins on December 3, 2001.

He served four tours in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Vietnam and served in the Gulf War where he transported marines from ship to ship.

He was awarded many medals for his service including: Sixth Navy Good Conduct Medal, Navy Achievement, National Defense Service, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy “E” Ribbon, Vietnam Service, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, Expert Rifleman Medal, Southwest Asia Service, and the Expert Pistol Shot Medal.

He was a member Redemption Church, the Jasper Moose Lodge, The American Legion Post #675, and the V.F.W. Post #147.

Joe enjoyed visiting casinos, shooting matches, dancing, attending church picnics, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janice Jones, Jasper; one son, Joe Jones Jr. of Colorado; daughters: Becky Jones of Los Angeles, CA, and Joanna Sullivan of CO; two stepdaughters Laura Beckman (Tom Hazen) of Pensacola, FL and Sharon Shumate (Beau) of Mt. Vernon, IN; 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; a brother Gary Jones of Barnhart, MO; two sisters: Betty Jones of Shingle Springs, CA and Martha Bowers of Jackson, MO; Aunt Mabel Carnell of Jackson, MO; Sister-in-law Martha Jones of Arnold, MO and sister-in-law, Meridith Jones, St. Louis, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Mitchell, Terry, Darrell Jones, and two sisters: Shirley Cook and Linda Dowd.

A funeral service for Joe L. Jones will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 28, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lange Fuhs Cancer Center.

