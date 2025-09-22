Daviess Community Hospital will host a barbecue carry-out meal fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second-floor balcony near the OB Department. Meals are $12 each and will be served on a grab-and-go basis until sold out.

The fundraiser supports DCH’s Child Passenger Safety Program, which provides education, certified car seat checks, and resources to help families keep children safe on the road. Proceeds will help train staff to become nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) and fund special needs car beds, car seats, and other program needs.

Meals include barbecue pulled pork on a bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, and a cookie. Payroll deduction is available for hospital staff.

“Our Child Passenger Safety Program makes a real difference in the lives of local families,” said Shawna O’Kelley Brinson, BSN, RN, director of obstetrics and nursery and childbirth education at DCH. “Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for children under 14, but many injuries and deaths can be prevented when families have the right car seat and know how to use it correctly. This fundraiser helps us expand access to this critical education and support.”

The Child Passenger Safety Program is a certified Child Safety Seat Inspection Station through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Automotive Safety Program. In addition to individual seat checks, the program offers community clinics, replacement seats for eligible families, and training courses for professionals to become CPSTs.

For more information about the fundraiser, call DCH at (812) 254-2760. To learn more about the Child Passenger Safety Program, visit dchosp.org/child-passenger-safety.