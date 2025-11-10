Daviess Community Hospital has announced that the Harvest Party Themed Lunch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, has been rescheduled to Thursday, November 13. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the DCH Cafeteria and is open to all staff, patients, visitors, and community members.

The Harvest Party menu will feature grilled hotdogs or brats, fries, caramel apples, and s’mores.

“Our themed lunches are all about creating enjoyable, seasonal experiences for everyone who visits the cafeteria,” said Rebecca Vest, CDM, CFPP, Food Service Director at DCH. “We’re looking forward to serving up some fall flavors and seeing everyone on Thursday.”

The final themed lunch of the year, Winter Wonderland, will be held on Wednesday, December 10. It will feature chili, grilled cheese, cookies, hot chocolate, apple cider, and possibly a visit from Santa with candy canes.

For details on upcoming DCH events, visit: www.dchosp.org/news/events