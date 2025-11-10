SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, recently announced 2025 third quarter unaudited earnings were $2.59 million or $2.35 earnings per share (EPS); a 50.64% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis.

This third quarter 2025 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.64%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 1.11%.

To read the full 2025 Third Quarter & YTD Earnings report, visit: svbt.bank/About-SVBT/Insights/svbt-corporation-parent-company-of-springs-valley-bank-trust-company-reports-2025-third-quarter-and-year-to-date-earnings.