Edward R. Kluesner, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ed was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 29, 1946, to Othmar and Rosella (Streicher) Kluesner. He married Nancy Fehribach on June 1, 1974, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a graduate of 1964 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a member of the Indiana Army National Guard.

He worked at Jasper Cabinet as a Finish Sprayer for over 30 years until their closing, and then retired from OFS.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Ed enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In addition, he loved watching the Indianapolis Colts and Notre Dame Football and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving is his wife Nancy Kluesner, Jasper, IN, two children, Brad (Amy) Kluesner, Cumming, GA, and Casey (Aaron) Persohn, Jasper, IN, six grandsons, Henry, John, George Kluesner, and Aiden, Huck, and Beckett Persohn, one sister, Shirley Haase, Ferdinand, IN, and one sister-in-law, Sharon Kluesner, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are three brothers, Don and Dennis “Whitey” Kluesner and an infant, Ronald Kluesner.

A Mass of Christian burial for Edward R. Kluesner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial at a later date. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military rites at the back of church after the Mass.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.