Judith Anne Fluckey, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Judy was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on July 29, 1943, to Woodrow and Dorothy (Wilson) Baker. She married Thomas Ray “Fluke” Fluckey on August 12, 1961. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2018.

She was a 1961 graduate of Washington High School.

She was a homemaker and retired as kitchen manager from the V.F.W. in Jasper, where she had worked for over 30 years.

She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary, a 25-year member of the Jasper Moose #1175 in Jasper, and the Eagles of Washington.

Judy enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, and all games, reading, decorating for the holidays, watching Game Show Network and the Hallmark Channel, and traveling and spending time with her family.

Surviving are three daughters, Tammy (Bert) Hayworth, Huntingburg, IN, Shelley (Keith) Truelove, Otwell, IN, and Shari Morrison, Jasper, IN, one son, Tim Fluckey, Jasper, IN, ten grandchildren, Chris and Kyle Hayworth, Tommy and Zachry Fluckey, Brittany, Dakota, Chase, and Kaitlyn Truelove, and Cole and Cassidey Morrison, five great-grandchildren, Harper Hayworth, Logan and Lana Hale, Cameron Truelove, and Asher Fluckey, three sisters, Shannon Baker, Washington, IN, Cathy Thompson, Elnora, IN, and Rebecca (Tim) Pearson, Bloomfield,

IN, six brothers, Phil Baker, Washington, IN, Mike (Glenda) Baker, of Florida, Woody Baker, Elnora, IN, David (Gina) Baker, of Ohio, James (Sheila) Baker, Washington, IN, Bob (Aleta) Baker, Washington, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is her beloved dog and loyal companion, Jasper, one son, Karl Gene Fluckey, one grandson, Daniel Morrison, two sisters, Christine Mottern and Donna Baker, and three brothers, Jerry, Joe, and Donnie Baker.

A funeral service for Judith Anne Fluckey will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Rev. Darrel Land will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Thursday. The Jasper Moose will have a ritual at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moose Heart.

