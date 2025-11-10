Gertrude “Laverne” Lockhart, age 96, of Linton, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 p.m., on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at her home.

She was born in Pike County, Indiana, on February 13, 1929, to Rufus O. and Lucille (Kielblock) Lee. Laverne worked as a Black Lung counselor for Good Samaritan Hospital and Wabash Valley Clinic; and also worked at Lee & Elkins Poultry Farm. She was a member of the National Black Lung Association and founder of the Indiana Chapter. She was a member of the Church of Christ and VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed genealogy, quilting, sewing, gardening and flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James E. “Jim” Elkins in 1991; her second husband, Leonard W. Lockhart in 1996; two daughters, Jenny Roeder and Penny Wilkerson; a son, Larry Elkins; a sister, Eunice Russell; and two brothers, infant Edgar Lee and Michael Lee.

She is survived by her son, Phil Elkins of Winslow; two sisters, Margaret “Alberta” Morris of Oakland City and Geraldine “Dean” White of Shelbyville; one brother, Charles “Bud” Lee of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Christel Didat, Cathleen Triplett, Larry Elkins, Laura Elkins and Jamie Dunigan; and eleven great-grandchildren, Zachary and Simon Didat, Michael and James Triplett, Hayden and Dietrich Dunigan, Justin, August, Audrey, Chase and Charlie Elkins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen. Pastor Terry Russell will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, November 14th. Memorial contributions may be made to Cup Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com