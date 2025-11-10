Due to road conditions, Huntingburg Transit is now closed today — Monday, November 10, 2025.
For questions or more information, contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov
