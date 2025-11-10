The Dubois County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at St. Mary’s Church Cafeteria in Ireland, located at 2829 North 500 West in Jasper. Doors will open at 6 p.m. EST, and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. A weather makeup date has been set for February 5, 2026.

This year’s featured speaker will be Greg Brann, owner of Greg Brann Consulting in Adolphus, Kentucky. Brann has more than four decades of experience in grazing and soil health, including 23 years as the State Grazing Land Soil Health Specialist with NRCS. He is nationally known for his work in grass and livestock management systems, soil health improvement, and plant identification. His hands-on “Pasture Walk” approach is credited with helping producers improve more than 200,000 acres through practical land management strategies.

Dinner will be catered by Arnie’s Catering and will include pulled pork, honey cashew chicken, green beans, German fries, slaw, and bread.

Admission is $15 per person, and attendees are asked to RSVP by January 16, 2026, by emailing duboisswcd@gmail.com.

The SWCD’s annual meeting provides an opportunity for producers and landowners to connect, review local conservation progress, and explore new strategies to enhance soil and land stewardship.