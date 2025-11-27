Daviess Community Hospital’s third annual Festival of Trees raised approximately $10,000 to support the hospital’s Perinatal Pathways Program, drawing more than 80 guests to the National Guard Armory on Nov. 22 for an evening of seasonal celebration and community giving.

The holiday gala featured a live auction of fully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, along with a separate silent auction of additional items. Guests enjoyed a catered dinner by Chastity Fox, a cash bar provided by Allen and Andrea Brown, free photos with Santa by Dove Hollow Photography, a dessert bar, and dancing with DJ Brandon Humphries.

“The generosity on display at Festival of Trees translates into real help for local moms and newborns,” said Maci Briggeman, RN, Festival of Trees chair and Perinatal Navigator at DCH. “Perinatal Pathways uses these dollars to remove practical barriers—diapers and safe-sleep equipment, transportation to appointments, and education and support during pregnancy and postpartum. Every ticket, every basket, and every bid makes a difference.”

Auction highlights included themed trees and wreaths such as the Washington Hatchets Tree by the Briggeman family, the Parkview Village Christian Care Tree, the Snowmen Warm Wishes Tree by Crafty Designs, the Blue & White Wonderland Tree by the Briggeman family, and the Gingerbread Tree by Shawna O’Kelley Brinson. A large wreath by Maci Briggeman also drew strong interest.

Live auction experiences included four IU basketball tickets with parking donated by Indiana Safety & Supply Company and a French Lick Resort voucher donated by McAllister Machinery.

People’s Choice awards went to Patsy Stanley Healy for Best Tree and to Dewayne and Shelley Shake for Best Wreath. Gifts for both awards were provided by Hardrock’s Concrete and purchased from A Wonderful Life.

“This event showcases what makes DCH and our community special—clinical teams, local businesses, and neighbors coming together for families,” said Shawna O’Kelley Brinson, BSN, RN, director of Obstetrics, Nursery and Childbirth Education. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed time, talent, and resources to strengthen Perinatal Pathways and expand support for mothers and babies across our region.”

Festival sponsors included:

Platinum

Burch-Wood American Legion Post 121

Indiana Safety & Supply Company

Gold

Dave’s Wrecker Service

Silver

Capital Electric Inc.

Washington Chrysler Center

Daviess-Martin REMC

Committee members were Maci Briggeman, chair; Lauren Wininger; Melissa Potts; Chrissy Wininger; Melody Wininger; Sharyn Fountain; Miranda Schneider; Lindsey Russell; Chastity Fox; Angie Steiner; and Heather Stone.

Special thanks go to the National Guard Armory in Washington for the event venue; Allen and Andrea Brown for the cash bar; Chastity Fox for the catered dinner; DJ Brandon Humphries; auctioneer Jeffrey Humes; Santa (James “Jim” Fountain) and his elf (Sharyn Fountain); photography by Dove Hollow Photography; and volunteers not listed above, including Allie Krieger, NP; Katie Dahl; Danyelle Heller; and many others.

Perinatal Pathways supports mothers, newborns, and families from pregnancy through postpartum recovery. Program resources include essential supplies such as diapers, formula, clothing, blankets, and safe-sleep equipment; assistance with prenatal and postpartum needs not fully covered by insurance; education including parenting classes, breastfeeding support, and safe-sleep guidance; transportation assistance; and emergency support when unexpected challenges arise.

For more information about Festival of Trees or Perinatal Pathways, call Shawna O’Kelley Brinson at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1345.

Perinatal Pathways is funded in part by the United Way of Daviess County.