The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed Probationary Deputy Caleb Busler to its enforcement team. Busler graduated from the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on November 21 and began his first week on the road as part of the agency’s Field Training Program.

Sheriff Heichelbech, Chief Deputy Ryan Parsley, and Deputy Ben Nanney attended the ceremony to show their support as Busler reached a key milestone in his law enforcement career.

Busler brings several years of experience from the department’s Dispatch Center, where his work behind the radio helped build a strong foundation in public safety operations. Officials say that background has already proven valuable as he transitions to his new role serving the residents of Spencer County.

A lifelong Chrisney resident, Busler continues to make his home in the community. The Sheriff’s Office says it is proud of his dedication and looks forward to his continued service as he begins this next chapter in the field.